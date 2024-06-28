FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.53. FiscalNote shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 857,551 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NOTE shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOTE

FiscalNote Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 56,679 shares of company stock valued at $69,705 in the last three months. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.