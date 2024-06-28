Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Flex Trading Down 3.1 %

Flex stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

