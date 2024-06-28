Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises about 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Flowserve worth $28,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after buying an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,065,000 after buying an additional 246,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $59,261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 354,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

