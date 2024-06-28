Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Fluor comprises approximately 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 54,017 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 66.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 625.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 905,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

