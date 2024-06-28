Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 5.07% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.21. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

