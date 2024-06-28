Fortinet’s (FTNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.03.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

