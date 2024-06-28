Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$6.78. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 348,603 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.5029656 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $634,632. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

