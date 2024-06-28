Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in June

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fuchs Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Fuchs has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter. Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuchs will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs Increases Dividend

About Fuchs

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Fuchs’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

