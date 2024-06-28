Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

FULC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

FULC stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

