General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GIS opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.72.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

