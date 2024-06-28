George J. Christ Sells 100,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.4 %

ALTR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.25. 7,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.44, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after buying an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $210,213,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after buying an additional 583,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,698 shares of the software’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 176,780 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

