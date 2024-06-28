Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 101,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

