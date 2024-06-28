GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $2,764,638.26 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,219,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,152,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 81,537 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $2,432,248.71.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
