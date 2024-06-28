GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $2,764,638.26 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,219,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,152,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 81,537 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $2,432,248.71.

On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02.

On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

