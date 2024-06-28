Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Cut to $0.20

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $0.50 to $0.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.56.

DNA stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $678.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

