Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $13.87. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 213,104 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a P/E ratio of -75.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.