Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1701 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 1.95% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

