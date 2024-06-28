Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1701 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
