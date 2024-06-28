Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.75. 17,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 33,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $214.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
