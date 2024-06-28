Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.