Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $145,776.59 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $145,776.59 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,306.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.54 or 0.00644612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00121790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00276837 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

