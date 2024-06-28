Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
OTCMKTS GNGYF remained flat at $0.27 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Guangshen Railway
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guangshen Railway
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.