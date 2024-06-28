Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Guangshen Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNGYF remained flat at $0.27 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

