Guggenheim Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

