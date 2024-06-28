GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Purchases 110,000 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.5% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,158. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $643.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

