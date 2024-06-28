Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $13.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.02. 2,163,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,547. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average of $240.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

