Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 371 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,607,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,995. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

