Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 864 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 52,807,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,886,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

