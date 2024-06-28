Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,225,000 after acquiring an additional 351,317 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 24,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,187. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

