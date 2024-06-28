H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.58-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.450 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

