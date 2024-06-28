Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $17,171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.