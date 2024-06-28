Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.82.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.