Harbor Group Inc. Buys 1,097 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 288,479 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

