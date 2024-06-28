Harbor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.57. 12,483,117 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

