Harbor Group Inc. Has $24.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,731. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

