Harbor Group Inc. Sells 3,786 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 2.38% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCHP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

TCHP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 41,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,142. The company has a market cap of $617.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

