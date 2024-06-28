HashAI (HASHAI) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $74.91 million and $90,947.74 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashAI has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00092105 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $135,037.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

