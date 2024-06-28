HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,675,303.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HashiCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

