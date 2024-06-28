HC Wainwright Comments on Alimera Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alimera Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $289.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

