HC Wainwright Comments on Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a report released on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

