HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 200.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

WVE stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -1.03. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

