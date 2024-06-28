HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.33. 2,450,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

