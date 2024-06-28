Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.21 and last traded at 1.21. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.22.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.10.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

