HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.64 million, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.