Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HTLFP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

