HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.85

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $2.85 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

