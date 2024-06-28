HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 5%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €4.49 ($4.83) and last traded at €4.49 ($4.83). 1,987,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,792% from the average session volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.73 ($5.09).

HelloFresh Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The stock has a market cap of $768.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.20.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

