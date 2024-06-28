Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,835 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 295,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,468. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
