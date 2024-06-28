Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $184.49 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 19.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $184,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 523,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

