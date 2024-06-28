Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after buying an additional 69,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,729,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.99. 6,411,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average is $276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $249.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.