Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Danaher by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.63. 2,022,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,875. The company has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.36 and a 200-day moving average of $246.19. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

