Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 50.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,951,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 8,204,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,781,643. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

