Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 496,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $147.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $140.15. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

