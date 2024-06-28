Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 902 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $376.00. 852,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

